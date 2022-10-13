New-look Sixers bowling first as WBBL|08 begins

Watch the Weber WBBL|08 season opener between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers live on Channel Seven, Foxtel or Kayo, or tune in on ABC radio

A new-look Sydney Sixers XI is out to turn the tables on the Brisbane Heat as the fierce rivals launch Weber WBBL|08 under lights in Mackay.

Sixers captain Ellyse Perry opted to send the Heat in to bat after winning the bat flip, naming an XI featuring four debutants - England spinner Sophie Ecclestone, New Zealand opener Suzie Bates, and locals Angie Genford and Kate Peterson.

Brisbane Heat have one new face in their side, with New Zealand quick Jess Kerr presented with her cap by sister Amelia ahead of the flip. Kerr was a late addition to the Heat squad, coming in as a replacement overseas player for Danni Wyatt and Pooja Vastrakar, who are unavailable for the opening weekend due to international requirements.

Perry has been named at No.3 in the Sixers side behind Alyssa Healy and Bates, with the allrounder looking to prove a point this season as she targets a return to Australia's best T20 XI.

The Heat have had the edge on their rivals in recent seasons, winning seven of their last eight encounters, including their last three.

The Sixers meanwhile are out to snap a six-game losing streak, after a disappointing end to WBBL|07 that saw them finish on the bottom of the table.

Brisbane Heat XI: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Jessica Kerr

Sydney Sixers XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Angie Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash