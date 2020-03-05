Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Bancroft axed for crucial WA Sheffield Shield game

Six months after making his international return, Cameron Bancroft now finds himself dropped from his state's four-day team

Louis Cameron

5 March 2020, 04:04 PM AEST

