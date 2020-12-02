Dettol ODI Series v India

Green to make international debut in third ODI

Cameron Green gets nod to replace David Warner in one of the most anticipated international debuts in recent memory

Sam Ferris in Canberra

2 December 2020, 02:02 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo