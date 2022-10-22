ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Collective hope that rain holds off for MCG blockbuster

More than 90,000 people will descend on the MCG on Sunday, and every single spectator will have their fingers crossed that any Melbourne rain holds off

AAP

22 October 2022, 08:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo