KFC BBL|09

Steyn returns as Rauf rubbed out by Stars

No room for sentimentality at the Melbourne Stars as cult hero and BKT Golden Cap wearer Haris Rauf dropped for South Africa's Dale Steyn

Dave Middleton

26 December 2019, 01:48 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

