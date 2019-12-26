Steyn returns as Rauf rubbed out by Stars

Steyn joins the Stars in the Big Bash League

Dale Steyn is set to make his long-awaited KFC BBL debut after the South African was named in the Melbourne Stars squad for Friday night's clash with the Adelaide Strikers.

Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf has been axed for Steyn's return after regaining fitness from a side strain he arrived with having injured himself playing in South Africa's domestic T20 competition.

Rauf, who lit up the BBL with his rags-to-riches tale having joined the Stars at the last minute from Tasmanian Premier Cricket club Glenorchy, has been dropped despite wearing the BKT Golden Cap as the competition's leading wicket-taker.

In his two games as Steyn's replacement, Rauf took seven wickets, including a five-fer against the Hobart Hurricanes in Moe, and conceded just 5.87 runs per over.

Haris Rauf takes Golden Cap with five-wicket haul

The Stars also welcome back Australian World Cup star Nathan Coulter-Nile, who also missed the first two games with an ankle injury picked up in training ahead of the season opener.

The Adelaide Strikers also have an international calibre pace bowler returning to their squad, with Peter Siddle released from australia's Test squad to rejoin the BBL.

Siddle was called up to Australia's Test squad after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the Boxing Day Domain Test with a hamstring injury picked up in Perth, but was an unused 13th man.

Siddle replaces leg-spinner Liam O'Connor in Adelaide's squad of 13, but Michael Neser, another unused member of the Test squad, remains with the national side in Melbourne, as does Test vice-captain Travis Head.

Melbourne Stars squad: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Pete Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Dale Steyn (South Africa), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.\

Adelaide Strikers squad: Alex Carey (c), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Harry Nielsen, Phil Salt (England), Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White.