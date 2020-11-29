Warner forced to leave field with groin injury

Warner limps off SCG after suffering groin injury

David Warner has been sent for scans on his groin after leaving the field early in India's innings during the second Dettol ODI series, giving Australia their second injury scare in as many matches.

Warner limped off in the fourth over of the second innings having tumbled in the field to save a single from the bat of India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Pat Cummins calls for medical attention after Warner went down // AAP

Warner grimaced and clutched his groin as he got to his feet while the team's physio sprinted onto the field.

The pair immediately went to the changerooms, with Warner limping considerably as he walked off.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed Warner had suffered an adductor injury and been sent to get X-rays.

"A bad groin strain can take a long, long time to heal," said Fox Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist.

Warner is helped from the field by the physio and Glenn Maxwell // Getty

In addition to four limited-overs matches being played in the next 10 days, there is also only 18 days until the first Vodafone Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

Warner had previously made 83 with the bat in Australia's mammoth 4-389, backing up his 69 from the first match.

Warner blasts second straight half-century before run-out

The potential blow comes after allrounder Marcus Stoinis suffered a side strain in Friday's 66-run win.

While the extent of Stoinis' injury remains unclear, it is understood he will remain with the squad for the limited-overs campaign against India.

More to come.

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

First ODI: Australia won by 66 runs

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements