Dettol ODI Series v India

Warner forced to leave field with groin injury

David Warner limped off the SCG in the fourth over of India's run chase after hurting his groin while diving to stop a ball in the field

Sam Ferris at the SCG

29 November 2020, 07:19 PM AEST

@samuelfez

