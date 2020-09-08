CommBank T20Is v New Zealand

Perry could play as a batter only in international return

Still recovering from hamstring surgery, Australia's star player is mindful of going 'too hard, too soon' in their series against New Zealand in Brisbane

Martin Smith

8 September 2020, 03:50 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

