Perry bad news: Aussies confirm the worst for Ellyse

Aussies advance, despite Perry's injury blow

Australia's worst fears have been confirmed with Ellyse Perry ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after sustaining a "significant" hamstring injury against New Zealand yesterday.

The narrow victory over the White Ferns at Junction Oval saw Australia through to the knockout stage but came at a heavy cost after Perry was forced from the field in the 11th over of New Zealand's pursuit of 156.

QUICK SINGLE Australia's options for a World Cup without Perry

The severity of the injury means that she will also miss Australia's Commonwealth Bank Tour of South Africa later this month.

Australian Team Doctor Pip Inge said: "Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time.

"We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery."

Perry went down clutching her right hamstring // Getty

Head coach Matthew Mott praised Perry for the courage she has displayed throughout the World Cup but remained confident in the squad's ability to step up in her absence.

"Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we're disappointed that she won't have the opportunity to finish the tournament," Mott said.

"She gives her absolute all every time she takes to the field for her country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the selfless manner in which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances.

"We're confident that we have enough depth in the squad to cover her batting and bowling and know whoever gets an opportunity will make a strong contribution."

Perry will remain a member of Australia's 15-player squad, with no changes to be made. The squad flies to Sydney today ahead of Thursday's semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cutting off a straight drive from New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, Perry attempted an athletic throw but immediately fell to the ground, clutching her right hamstring, and had to be assisted from the field.

An emotional Ellyse Perry was helped from the field // Getty

Perry was sent for scans immediately after Monday's game in the latest ailment in what has been a torrid run for the 29-year-old, who had to pass a last-minute fitness test to take her place in Australia's XI on Monday after suffering a hip injury against Bangladesh in Canberra.

Visibly limping on Sunday, Perry missed Australia's main training session but rallied to take her place in the XI for the trans-Tasman blockbuster, where she struck 21 from 15 deliveries and sent down two overs before injuring her hamstring.

The allrounder has also been managing her right shoulder since suffering an AC joint injury during the WBBL last November, an injury that ruled her out of the last five matches of the Sydney Sixers' season.

With no true replacement for the game's top-ranked allrounder and reigning Belinda Clark Medallist, Australia have opted against calling up another player for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Belinda Clark Award 2020: Ellyse Perry

"She's been a massive part of our squad and our team for a long time and you can't replace her, but we've got 15 players here who can do a job and you need a squad to win a World Cup," Australiacaptain Meg Lanning said.

"We're going to have to use our depth … that's just the reality of it.

"I've got full confidence that any player who comes in can play a role and we're just going to have to get through it and maybe play slightly differently, but we'll have to adapt."

Perry's injury leaves the defending champions without their two fastest bowlers, having already lost speedster Tayla Vlaeminck to injury on the eve of the tournament.

Of Australia's squad members currently on the sidelines, off-spinner Molly Strano and pace bowler Delissa Kimmince loom as the most likely replacements in the XI.

Spin-bowling allrounder Sophie Molineux has been sidelined with a corked thigh since the end of the tri-series last month, while fellow allrounder Erin Burns has not played a competitive match since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early January.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network