England v Pakistan ODIs - Men's

England men's squad rocked by seven COVID cases

England forced to announce an entirely new ODI squad to face Pakistan after the first-choice squad was forced into isolation

Martin Smith

6 July 2021, 06:14 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

