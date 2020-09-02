England v Australia T20Is - Men's
Full scorecards: Finch XI v Cummins XI, 20-over practice
Check out the two full scorecards from Australia's two T20 warm-up matches ahead of their series against England
Cricket Network
2 September 2020, 07:46 AM AEST
Finch XI v Cummins XI: 2 x 20-over practice matches, Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton
Match 1: FINCH XI 8-166 (Finch 53, Wade 50, Agar 3-26) beat CUMMINS XI 6-143 (Carey 50no, Tye 2-15) by 23 runs
Match 2: FINCH XI 3-229 (Carey 107, Labuschagne 100) beat CUMMINS XI 197 (Stoinis 68, Smith 41, Lyon 4-29) by 32 runs
MATCH 1 SCORECARD
Aaron Finch XI innings
D Warner b Agar 0 (1b)
A Finch c Stoinis b Agar 53 (37b, 6x4, 1x6)
M Wade c Abbott b Zampa 50 (33b, 6x4, 1x6)
M Marsh c Richardson b Agar 11 (12b, 1x4)
M Labuschagne run out Hazlewood 7 (9b)
D Sams c Cummins b Hazlewood 23 (15b, 1x4, 1x6)
M Starc not out 10 (6b, 1x4)
A Tye b Cummins 7 (5b, 1x4)
N Lyon c&b Richardson 0 (2b)
R Meredith not out 0 (0b)
H Petrie*
Extras: 5 (2lb, 3wd)
TOTAL: 8-166 (20 overs)
*Local Hampshire player
FOW: 1-0 (Warner, 0.1), 1-103 (Wade, 10.3), 3-114 (Finch, 12.6), 4-119 (Marsh, 14.1), 5-147 (Sams, 17.4), 6-147 (Labuschagne, 17.5), 7-157 (Tye, 18.6), 8-164 (Lyon, 19.5)
A Agar: 4-0-26-3 (1wd)
J Hazlewood: 3-0-32-1
K Richardson: 4-0-30-1
S Abbott: 3-0-38-0
P Cummins: 3-0-21-1 (1wd)
A Zampa: 3-0-17-1
Pat Cummins XI
J Philippe c Starc b Tye 22 (17b, 2x4)
M Stoinis c Wade b Marsh 17 (14b, 2x4)
S Smith c Starc b Marsh 1 (2b)
A Carey not out 50 (43b, 3x4, 1x6)
G Maxwell c sub b Tye 20 (19b, 1x6)
A Agar c Starc b Sams 8 (10b)
P Cummins c sub b Sams 20 (16b, 1x6)
S Abbott not out 0 (0b)
K Richardson
A Zampa
J Hazlewood
Extras: 5 (1lb, 3wd, 1nb)
TOTAL 6-143 (20 overs)
FOW: 1-34 (Stoinis, 4.2), 2-40 (Smith, 4.6), 3-42 (Philippe, 5.3), 4-83 (Maxwell, 11.5), 5-101 (Agar, 14.4), 6-138 (Cummins, 19.4)
D Sams: 4-0-32-2 (1wd)
M Marsh: 4-0-26-2 (1wd)
M Starc: 4-0-30-0 (1wd, 1nb)
A Tye: 3-0-15-2
N Lyon: 4-0-31-0
M Labuschagne: 1-0-8-0
MATCH 2 SCORECARD
Aaron Finch XI
M Labuschagne lbw Zampa 100 (51b, 12x4, 3x6)
A Finch b Agar 5 (3b)
A Carey c Marsh b Richardson 107 (60b, 12x4, 3x6)
G Maxwell not out 10 (5b, 1x4, 1x6)
J Philippe not out 1 (1b)
D Sams
M Starc
A Tye
N Lyon
J Hazlewood
H Petrie*
Extras: 6 (5b, 1lb)
TOTAL: 3-229 (20 overs)
*Local Hampshire player
FOW: 1-7 (Finch, 0.5), 2-188 (Labuschagne, 16.6), 3-226 (Carey, 19.3)
A Agar: 3-0-36-1
S Abbott: 3-0-33-0
K Richardson: 3-0-34-1
A Zampa: 4-0-39-1
P Cummins: 3-0-39-0
M Marsh: 4-0-42-0
Pat Cummins XI
S Smith b Lyon 41 (21b, 5x2, 2x6)
M Stoinis c Carey b Hazlewood 68 (37b, 7x4, 4x6)
M Marsh b Tye 5 (5b, 1x4)
M Wade c Carey b Tye 0 (1b)
D Warner c Maxwell b Lyon 1 (6b)
A Agar c Philippe b Lyon 26 (20b, 2x4, 1x6)
P Cummins c Labuschagne b Lyon 30 (11b, 1x4, 3x6)
S Abbott c&b Sams 0 (1b)
A Zampa c Finch b Sams 6 (10b)
K Richardson b Sams 0 (1b)
J Trodd* not out 3 (4b)
O Southon* not out 3 (3b)
Extras: 14 (6lb, 8wd)
TOTAL: 197 (20 overs)
*Local Hampshire player
FOW: 1-79 (Smith, 6.1), 2-88 (Marsh, 7.3), 3-88 (Wade, 7.4), 4-89 (Warner, 8.4), 5-146 (Stoinis, 13.6), 6-184 (Agar, 16.4), 7-184 (Cummins, 16.5), 8-185 (Abbott, 17.4), 9-186 (Richardson, 17.6), 10-193 (Zampa, 19.1)
M Starc: 2-0-23-0 (1wd)
J Hazlewood: 4-0-53-1
D Sams: 4-0-35-3 (3wd)
A Tye: 4-0-29-2 (3wd)
N Lyon: 4-1-29-4
G Maxwell: 2-0-22-0
2020 Tour of England
Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood
England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood
September 4: 1st T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 5
September 6: 2nd T20, Southampton, 11.15pm AEST
September 8: 3rd T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 9
September 11: 1st ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST
September 13: 2nd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST
September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST