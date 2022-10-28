Golden bat Redmayne's sights set on green and gold

Georgia Redmayne is currently sitting on top of the WBBL runs table, but the Brisbane Heat opener has more than just the title of ‘BKT Golden Bat’ in her sights.

The 28-year-old has had a taste of life with the Australian squad across the last 12 months, most recently as a travelling reserve with group that won the one-day World Cup in New Zealand in April.

QUICK SINGLE Hard yards pay off for rising Stars allrounder Flintoff

But Redmayne has yet to make that elusive international debut, and with at least one and possibly two spots up for grabs in the Aussie XI, she can sense her chance.

Australia will at least need to replace retired vice-captain Rachael Haynes for their five-game T20I tour of India in December, and possibly also captain Meg Lanning if she continues her break from cricket.

Redmayne is among a strong crop of players vying to a berth in the world’s best team, a group that also includes veteran Ellyse Perry, who has been out of favour with the T20I side this year, incumbent squad members Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Carey, and uncapped youngsters Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll.

Redmayne finishes unbeaten on 98 for highest Big Bash score

Given Australia already have two wicketkeepers in their best XI, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, it's with the bat that Redmayne must make her case.

"I'd love to, obviously, I've wanted to try to crack into that Australian team for a long time," Redmayne said from Brisbane this week.

"I feel like my game's really come a long way over the last couple of years.

"So for me, I just want to keep putting performances on the board and try to get myself in there.

"It would be an absolute dream to be able to play for Australia. The good thing about Australian cricket at the moment is the depth in in domestic cricket and anyone who gets that chance seems to really capitalise on it.

"I'd definitely like to try to get myself up to the front of that queue for sure.

"It's been such a strong team for such a long time ... to play any small part in that would be a dream come true."

In Case You Don't Know Me: Georgia Redmayne

Redmayne only added four runs to her tally of 220 for the season in the Brisbane Heat’s loss to Adelaide Strikers on Thursday evening, but remained 51 runs clear of second-placed Litchfield on the WBBL|08 runs table.

Her fortitude was put to the test earlier in the week when she dislocated a finger while wicketkeeping against Sydney Thunder.

Redmayne – who is also a medical doctor – did not miss a beat, jogging off the field to have the digit put back in place before resuming her spot behind the stumps.

Redmayne is the current 'BKT Golden Bat' leader for WBBL|08 // Getty

She revealed on Thursday she had suffered a minor avulsion fracture but did not expect it to hamper her going forward.

"It's not too painful. (I’m) just managing it and trying to keep the swelling down at the moment," Redmayne said.

"I'll probably just have a little splint on it, just to make sure that it doesn't pop out again."

Redmayne was added to her first Australia squad for the multi-format series against India last September and October, and the experience of training with the national side, who are ranked No.1 and have swept every piece of silverware on offer to them across the past four years, made an impression.

"It's a strange experience coming into a team that's so successful and such a well-oiled machine … coming in and seeing it from the inside as opposed to something that you've watched on TV for so long," she said.

"There’s so much experience and so much knowledge of how to win games from anywhere, I think that is really cool.

"And just that confidence that no matter what's happening, the team will get it done.

"I think you really benefit from being around that and learning how to win from nowhere.

"I really enjoyed it and I'd love to be back in there."

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash