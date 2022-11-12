ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Rauf’s sharp rise fittingly leads to MCG final

A relative unknown three years ago, Haris Rauf’s incredible rise will see him aptly play the biggest game of his career at the MCG

AAP

12 November 2022, 02:40 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo