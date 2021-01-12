Vodafone Test Series v India

Smith runs in Sydney see him narrow gap to Williamson

Steve Smith's 212 runs in the SCG Test have lifted him above absent India captain Virat Kohli on the ICC's official Test batting ranks

Sam Ferris

12 January 2021, 04:54 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo