India ponder options for Test Championship final

India have picked two spinners in their final 15-man squad for this week's World Test Championship final against New Zealand and may deploy both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the final XI at the Ageas Bowl.

There were no major surprises in India's trimmed down squad announced overnight, with Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal the notable names to miss out from the extended touring party that will also face England in five Tests in the northern summer.

Agarwal's absence means youngster Shubman Gill will likely be retained as Rohit Sharma's opening partner despite the 21-year-old having a disappointing home series against England earlier this year.

Veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will follow the two openers in the batting order, but selectors are yet to decide if they will bat wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant at No.6 and pick five bowlers.

Such a scenario would likely see both Jadeja and Ashwin included to bat at No.7 and No.8 in the order respectively ahead of a three-man pace attack.

The alternative is to recall Hanuma Vihari to the No.6 position and relegate Pant No.7, which would strengthen the batting but leave skipper Kohli with only four main bowlers to choose from.

There is also a question mark surrounding which three seamers will get the nod.

Veteran Ishant Sharma is back to full fitness after missing the recent wins over Australia and England and could partner Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in a star-studded attack.

But rookie seamer Mohammad Siraj would be unlucky to miss out having impressed in the past six months, while Umesh Yadav is another experienced campaigner at India's disposal.

On Tuesday, New Zealand revealed they had dropped spinner Mitchell Santner from their squad, leaving Ajaz Patel as their only slow-bowling option.

The Black Caps have a similar selection dilemma regarding the make-up of their bowling line-up. Coach Gary Stead has indicated they may pick a five-man attack, meaning paceman Kyle Jamieson would bat at No.7, or they could recall allrounder Colin de Grandhomme to strengthen their batting and leave out an extra bowling option.

The Kiwis also have an impressive seam-bowling attack at their disposal and will have to leave out at least one of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young

