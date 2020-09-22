Renegades rejig continues as Wildermuth re-joins Heat

Brisbane Heat regain allrounder Jack Wildermuth, who joins Dan Christian and Tom Cooper as confirmed exits from the Renegades

Martin Smith

22 September 2020, 08:11 AM AEST

