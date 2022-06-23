Pattinson parts ways with Gades ahead of BBL|12

James Pattinson has announced that he will not be returning to Melbourne Renegades this KFC BBL season despite having a year left to run on his contract.

Pattinson revealed his decision on social media on Thursday morning, saying he wished to spend more time with his family over the Christmas period, with the Renegades then confirming the former Australia fast bowler and the club had mutually agreed to part ways.

"Unfortunately, I could only commit to part of the season given my state and overseas cricket commitments," Pattinson said.

"I'll need to take a break in December to give my body a rest and also want to spend that Christmas period with family.

"I'd like to thank the Renegades for my time there and wish them all the best for the season."

Pattinson, who retired from Test cricket last year to focus on playing for Victoria, played six matches during an injury-interrupted BBL|11.

The 32-year-old, who had returned to the Renegades on a three-year deal ahead of BBL|10, withdrew prior to the end of the season to manage his body ahead of the second half of Victoria's Sheffield Shield campaign.

Pattinson, who remains contracted to Victoria, is currently in the United Kingdom playing for Nottinghamshire.

He has rediscovered some of his best form during his stint with Notts where he sits among the top 10 wicket-takers in the division two County Championship Division this season with 19 from his five matches.

Pattinson also recently spoke about how his enjoyment of the game had returned after batting injury during the Australian summer.

"I've had a bit of injury, so I got through the (Australian) summer bowling at 70-80 per cent and to be honest it's not really that fun, so I just tried to strip it all back and run in and bowl fast again," he said.

The Renegades have eight players on their books for the upcoming summer.

The BBL contracting embargo lifted this week following the launch of the international player draft, meaning domestic players and clubs can officially sign new deals.

The Renegades have previously indicated their interest in veteran batter Jon Wells, whose contract wasn't renewed by Adelaide Strikers at the end of last season, and out-of-contract Hobart Hurricanes quick Tom Rogers.

"We'd like to thank James for his efforts as a Renegade," Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

"We understand the position he's in with prioritising his county and state cricketing commitments and appreciate him being upfront with us.

"With James only being available for part of the season, we feel the best option for us is to utilise this list spot on a player who can fully commit to the Renegades for all of BBL|12.

"The timing of this decision allows our list management team to balance the role of that player alongside who we may target in the overseas player draft."

Melbourne Renegades BBL|12 squad so far: Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson