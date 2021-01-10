KFC BBL|10

Jhye flying high with an Aussie return in his sights

Perth Scorchers paceman Jhye Richardson has been in stunning form in BBL|10 and his coach is confident he'll soon be back in Australia's limited-overs teams

AAP

10 January 2021, 09:05 AM AEST

