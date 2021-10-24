ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Langer expects more tough calls after Agar axe

Australia's coach says the decision to leave out some T20 regulars from their World Cup opener won't be the last selection headache this tournament

AAP

24 October 2021, 07:07 PM AEST

