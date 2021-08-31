'We got a lot off our chests': Langer resets for big summer

Coach Justin Langer says he has spoken to players about their concerns, seeking to get everyone on the same page before the T20 World Cup

AAP

31 August 2021, 08:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo