CA chief speaks out to defend Langer

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has publicly defended Justin Langer, backing the under-pressure coach to continue doing an "incredible job" throughout the Twenty20 World Cup and Vodafone Ashes Series.

Australia will name its World Cup squad on Thursday, with injured stars Aaron Finch and Steve Smith expected to be included.

Border closures, five straight T20 series defeats and reports of player discontent about Langer come as Australia is planning a World Cup campaign that begins on October 23.

Private unease and public debate about Langer's intense management style, highlighted by players as a concern in an external review earlier this year, have compounded logistical woes.

Langer's current contract expires mid-2022.

Hockley, appointed CA's chief executive in May after serving as interim boss for almost a year, sought to end speculation about Langer's position via a public statement on Wednesday.

"Justin has done an incredible job in raising the culture, values and behaviours of the Australian men's team since he took on the role in 2018," Hockley said.

"His efforts have restored public faith in the national team.

"He is contracted as head coach through to the middle of next year, with the focus now on a successful T20 World Cup campaign followed by the home Ashes defence.

"The team has had an extremely disruptive and challenging 18 months during the pandemic.

"Despite those challenges the side has had great success in one-day, Test and T20 cricket, when all players were available.

"Justin, his coaching staff and the leaders within the team have an equally important part to play in ensuring a successful summer ahead."

Limited-overs captain Finch believed Australia's recent form had amplified tension related to Langer.

Finch, having hoped the issue was put to bed at a camp on the Gold Coast earlier this year, noted on Wednesday it wasn't "a great look" that teammates were leaking details about the former Test opener's behaviour.

"There's always tension when results don't go your way," Finch told SEN on Wednesday.

"Any time that (winning) doesn't happen, that all gets amplified.

"It's disappointing that things are coming to the front the way that they are."

Finch recently underwent knee surgery but predicted he would be able to bat in four weeks, train freely in six weeks and be ready for the World Cup.

The signs are also believed to be positive for Smith, who has resumed batting after missing the Caribbean and Bangladesh tour because of an elbow injury.

CA, formerly reluctant about releasing players for the second phase of the Indian Premier League, has embraced that T20 tournament as the best possible preparation for the World Cup.

The governing body is still mapping out its plan for World Cup stars like Finch and Mitchell Starc, who both won't take part in next month's rebooted IPL, but there is a broad acceptance that domestic cricket won't start in September as scheduled.

Finch is adamant Australia can still find a way to click at the one major tournament they haven't won.

"Our best is as good, or better, than anyone else in the world," he said.