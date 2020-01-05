KFC BBL|09

Stoinis fined for slur during BBL derby

Marcus Stoinis fined for breaching CA Code of Conduct during the Melbourne Stars' derby win over the Melbourne Renegades

Sam Ferris

5 January 2020, 09:28 AM AEST

@samuelfez

