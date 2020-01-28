Message sent: In-form Stoinis buckles up for finals tilt

Marcus Stoinis has waved away talk his prolific KFC BBL campaign should result in a recall to Australia's limited-overs sides and says he is fit to bowl for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming finals series.

Stoinis has a seemingly unassailable lead at the top of the BBL|09 run-scoring charts, giving him ownership of the BKT Golden Gap, with the opener having hammered 607 runs 60.70 in the home-and-away season.

The powerful right-hander smacked an unbeaten 147 – the highest score in BBL history – against the Stars' title rivals Sydney Sixers on January 12 and has also punched out five half-centuries.

Super Stoinis smashes highest score in BBL history

Stoinis was among seven members of Australia's World Cup squad left out for this month's three-match series against India, while his last T20I appearance for his country came in February last year.

The 30-year-old confirmed he had been in contact with national head coach Justin Langer but added the text messages were "nothing too serious".

"You've got to be careful with what you feel you deserve, and I think I've probably been guilty of having expectations that you think other people should reward you for certain things," Stoinis told reporters at the MCG today.

"I'm very aware, I'm just enjoying what I'm doing.

"I understand the national selectors wanted me to go back to domestic cricket or Big Bash cricket and dominate.

"So hopefully I've sent that message."

Stoinis said he expected to fill a middle-order role at Delhi Capitals in this year's Indian Premier League as he looks to stake his claim for selection in Australia's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup on home soil.

With captain Aaron Finch and David Warner appearing locks as openers, Stoinis said he was adaptable, pointing to the fact "I've batted everywhere my whole career".

In good news for the Stars, Stoinis said he was fit to return to the bowling crease in Friday's qualifying final against the Sydney Sixers at the MCG.

A foot complaint has prevented the allrounder from playing a role with the ball in this tournament, but he will be an option for Stars captain Glenn Maxwell against the Sixers, with the winner earning a direct passage through to the decider on February 8.

Stoinis also battled a side strain during the 50-over World Cup in England.

"Yes, I wanted to bowl last game," he said. "I've been wanting to bowl for a while, but we've been cautious. But, yeah, I'm ready.

"The hard thing has been we haven't been able to train too much, the schedule's been obviously busy.

"When you haven't been bowling, there's a few things (where) you need to get yourself up to a certain level before you're at risk of other injuries from just having a break."

QUICK SINGLE Gillespie fears Test impact from T20 focus

Stoinis declared complacency had not set in at the Stars, who have lost their past three matches after stitching up top position.

Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf, who has 16 wickets from seven games at 11.56 apiece in BBL|09, is set to return, but Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will miss the finals because of national duties.

But Stoinis said the Stars, who are chasing their maiden their maiden BBL title, could overcome the loss of Sandeep, with the likes of Adam Zampa, Clint Hinchliffe and Maxwell playing key roles with the ball this season.

Hilton Cartwright has also been absent because of a hand injury, with wicketkeeper-batsman Seb Gotch promoted to partner Stoinis at the top of the order.

"I've heard a few people saying maybe we got complacent and all that, but there's been a few opportunities through injury to give people a chance, and we're trying to find this opening partnership as well," Stoinis said.

"An overseas player (Haris) left, so there's moving parts.

QUICK SINGLE Finch selects his BBL tournament favourite

"I don't think it was complacency – it's just more the fact you've got to be adaptable and we're heading to the pointy end and we've got pretty much our full team available."

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder will contest The Eliminator on Thursday to open BBL finals, with the victor progressing to face Adelaide Strikers on Saturday.