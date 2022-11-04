ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia edge past Afghans to face nervous wait

A Glenn Maxwell-inspired Australia only just edged past Afghanistan and will now rely on Sri Lanka upsetting England to make the T20 World Cup semi-finals

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

4 November 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

