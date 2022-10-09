Australia v England T20Is - Men

Aussies fall short as England edge Perth thriller

Australia fall just shy of a mammoth chase in Perth after David Warner and Marcus Stoinis appeared on-track for victory

Louis Cameron at Perth Stadium

9 October 2022, 11:01 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo