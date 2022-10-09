Aussies fall short as England edge Perth thriller

England clinch tight win despite Warner, Ellis heroics

England clinched a tight victory over a Australian side shorn of seven of last year's World Cup winners as Sam Curran delivered a clutch final over to edge a thriller at Perth Stadium.

Western Australia's reintroduction to international cricket was a rip-snorting affair between two of the forthcoming T20 World Cup's heavy-hitters, with 25,755 fans enjoying a run-fest that finished with the Aussies falling just short of a record chase of 209.

David Warner (73 off 44 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (35 off 15) had kept the hosts in the hunt but Mark Wood (3-34 from four overs) sparked a late collapse.

Curran then held his nerve with 16 to defend off the final over, dismissing Matthew Wade (21 off 15) to seal the eight-run win.

In a game where bat dominated ball, Australia had unsung reserve quick Nathan Ellis to thank for having a shot at victory, having conceded just 20 runs from his four overs and picking off three of the visitors' batters.

Ellis puts the brakes on England with tidy display

One of those was Jos Buttler, the England captain playing his first game back from a calf injury, who dazzled with a 32-ball 68 while his new opening partner Alex Hales, back in the team after a long absence under former skipper Eoin Morgan, blazed 84 off only 52.

They treated Australia's second-string attack – none of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell made the long trip west – with disdain as they combined for a 132-run opening stand.

It was the highest men's T20I first-wicket partnership in Australia, and England's second highest in the format, in a match that marked a major step up in intensity from the Aussies’ recent series against West Indies.

Captain Buttler bashes fast fifty on return

Cameron Green, included in the team instead of Steve Smith and opening the batting instead of Aaron Finch despite not being in the World Cup squad, was out for single digits for a second consecutive game.

But Marsh and Warner rekindled their strong union from last year's World Cup in putting on 75 in 9.2 to lay a solid platform for Australia's chase.

Warner initially came out best in a thrilling duel with Mark Wood, fighting the speedster's fire with more fire in drilling three consecutive boundaries off him, while Marsh played a pair of glorious pick-up shots off his hip.

Warner anchors chase again with boundary-laden knock

But Wood got his revenge, ending a sterling Stoinis cameo by dismissing him and Tim David in the same over, and then getting the prized scalp of Warner with the final ball of his spell.

He might have had another if Wade had not made contact with Wood on a caught-and-bowled chance, with England seemingly electing not to appeal for obstructing the field.

Wade and Wood collide in caught-and-bowled attempt

Curran might have felt he had blown the visitors' hopes of victory when he showed a lack of composure on an opportunity to run out Daniel Sams, but delivered a solid final over and showed strong resolve after Matthew Wade hit the first ball for four.

Ellis stepped up in the absence of the leading bowlers and showing that a winter abroad playing domestic T20 leagues in India and England (where he won the T20 Blast with Hampshire) has been well spent.

The Hobart Hurricanes star finally ended the Buttler-Hales onslaught by dismissing the England captain before a brilliant two-wicket, one-run penultimate over of the innings. He finished with 3-20, an economy rate nearly half the next lowest among the Australian bowlers.

Ellis might have had Buttler earlier, on 30, if Marsh had held on to a diving one-handed catch, one of his three chances that went down during England's innings.

Mitch Marsh spills a difficult chance off Jos Buttler // Getty

The crafty paceman remains outside Australia's World Cup squad but is surely the next fast bowler in should there be an injury, as he was during last year's tournament in the UAE where he was a travelling reserve.

Having elected to bowl first, Aaron Finch could do little as Cameron Green served up a succession of overpitched balls in a 16-run opening over that Buttler, in his first game back from a calf strain, treated like throwdowns.

The right-hander was soon toying with the Aussies, back-to-back dazzling scoops coming off Kane Richardson, the second going for six despite a fielder being moved to fine leg for exactly that shot, on the way to a 21-ball half-century.

Hales powers fast start with blistering 84

Mitchell Swepson, playing in place of Adam Zampa for his first T20I in over a year, copped the worst of the punishment with 31 coming off his two overs after Buttler belted sixes off the leg-spinner's first two balls.

Hales joined the party and, while he rode his luck with several top-edges over the keeper, showed the kind of acumen to suggest he's the perfect partner for Buttler for the World Cup in the injured Jonny Bairstow's absence.

Australia struck regularly after finally breaking the opening stand, but a number of expensive overs ensured they conceded 200 for just the fourth time on home soil.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v England

Australia squad (first T20I): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia squad (second and third T20Is): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

First T20: England won by eight runs

Second T20, Wednesday Oct 12: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Third T20, Friday Oct 14: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

