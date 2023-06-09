ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

On-song Aussie attack leaves India first innings in disarray

After their batters lifted them to 469, Australia's bowlers were switched on from the start leaving India in trouble at 5-151 at stumps on day two

Andrew Ramsey at the Oval

9 June 2023, 03:23 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

