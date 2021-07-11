West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Australia slump to heavy loss after Windies batting blitz

Record stand from Hetmyer and Bravo set up imposing total as hosts take two-nil lead in five-match T20I series

Louis Cameron at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

11 July 2021, 01:46 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo