Weber WBBL|08

Sixers take out thriller as WBBL|08 begins with a bang

Ellyse Perry made an early statement with bat and ball as WBBL|08 got underway in style with a final-over thriller under lights in Mackay

Laura Jolly

13 October 2022, 11:04 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo