Indian Premier League 2020

Warner, Bairstow six blitz pummels Maxi's Kings XI

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put on 160-run opening stand for Sunrisers who proved too good for Kings XI despite an incredible whirlwind knock from Nicholas Pooran

Cricket Network

9 October 2020, 07:28 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo