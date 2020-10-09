Warner, Bairstow six blitz pummels Maxi's Kings XI

Warner and Bairstow – who has been linked with the Melbourne Stars for this year's KFC BBL - put on a scintillating opening stand of 160 to inspire Hyderabad to a 69-run victory over Kings XI.

Bairstow, on 97, and Warner, on 52, were out in the 16th over and though Hyderabad faded at the end, they still made 6-201, passing the double century mark for the first time this season.

It was the fiftieth score of 50 or more in Warner's IPL career, the first man to have reached that milestone, and a figure that includes his four IPL centuries. It puts him eight clear of his nearest rival for individual milestones, with Virat Kohli having registered 42 scores of 50 or better.

Kings XI's reply never really got started, with Caribbean sensation Nicholas Pooran enhancing his reputation amongst BBL recruiters with a 17-ball half-century on his way to a 37-ball knock that yielded 77 runs.

Pooran went 6-4-6-6-6-0 in taking 28 runs off a single over from 18-year-old Abdul Samad playing just his fourth IPL game.

Nicholas Pooran hit seven sixes // BCCI

Glenn Maxwell, the Australian star bought by King's XI for A$2.1m at last December's auction, made 7 and now has a cumulative total of 48 runs six matches this tournament.

Kings XI were all out for 132 in the 17th over, losing for a fourth straight time.

Bairstow, who was dropped on 19, plundered two sixes off Ravi Bishnoi's first over, and a four and two sixes in an over off Maxwell, and two more sixes off Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the Afghanistan off-spinner who has been linked with a return to the Brisbane Heat for this year's BBL.

Bairstow's third fifty in six matches included six sixes and seven boundaries but he was struck on the back leg and out lbw three short of a century after facing 55 deliveries.

Just three balls before that, Warner mishit a slog sweep straight to his Australian teammate Maxwell on the boundary. His 52 came from 40 balls.

The leg spinner Bishnoi, who conceded 28 off his first over, finished with three wickets, and medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh a couple.

Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal was run out by his opening partner KL Rahul in the second over, and the team's challenge went downhill.

Pooran went in at 2-31, hit a boundary off his first delivery, and a six off his fifth.

Glenn Maxwell was run out for 7 // BCCI

But he saw teammates Maxwell run out on 7, Mandeep Singh bowled on 6, and Mujeeb edge behind on 1.

Pooran's luck ran out against leg-spinner Rashid Khan, giving up a thick edge. He was the seventh man out after an entertaining 77 off 37 balls, including seven sixes and five boundaries.

Rashid, who paid an emotional tribute to his former national teammate Najeeb Taraki who died this week after a car accident, picked up 3-12 in his four overs to again be outstanding.