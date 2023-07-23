Men's Ashes 2023

Labuschagne century gives Australia hope of survival

Australia have kept their hopes of saving a wet fourth Ashes Test alive, losing one wicket on a day where only 30 overs could be bowled

Andrew Ramsey at Old Trafford

23 July 2023, 03:30 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo