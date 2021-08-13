England v India Tests - Men's

Rahul, Rohit lead dominant day for India

Openers respond strongly after being sent into bat at Lord's, with KL Rahul compiling his first Test hundred in almost two years

AP

13 August 2021, 07:12 AM AEST

