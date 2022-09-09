England v South Africa Tests - Men

Third Test suspended after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Day two of England's third Test against South Africa has been suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with a decision on the remainder of the match to come

Reuters

9 September 2022, 08:15 AM AEST

