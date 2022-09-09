Third Test suspended after Queen Elizabeth II's death

The second day's play in the third men's Test between England and South Africa at The Oval will not take place on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was discussing the situation with the British government and would provide an update about the rest of the Test in due course.

Scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will also not take place.

"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa at the Oval will not take place," the ECB said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II was honoured at many matches over the decades, including the 2013 Ashes Test at Lord's // Getty

The Queen and her late husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, both had a long history of supporting cricket and England’s national sides.

The two were Patrons and honorary life members of the MCC, and showed their support by attending games as often as they could over a 50-year period stretching from the early 1960s through to the first day of the second Ashes Test in 2013.

Australian Cricket extends its condolences to The Royal Family and all those grieving in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/svbxV8MkXI September 8, 2022

Earlier, the opening day of The Oval Test was washed out due to rain.

England won the toss on Thursday and put South Africa in to bat, only for a shower to sweep in and put a halt to proceedings minutes before the players took to the field.

A frustrating day of covers on and off followed before an official announcement came mid-afternoon, saying no play would be possible.

More rain is forecast for London on Friday, though the weekend prospects look brighter.

Queen Elizabeth II met the captains ahead of the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales // Getty

The series is level at 1-1, with both Tests finishing inside three days. South Africa won the first by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's only to be hammered by an innings and 85 runs in the second at Old Trafford.

England have brought in debutant batsman Harry Brook to replace Jonny Bairstow, who suffered a serious leg injury playing golf last week.

Brook has averaged 107 in first-class cricket this season and scored 140 in the England Lions non-first-class fixture against South Africa before the series began.

South Africa, who lost Rassie van der Dussen with a fractured finger and Lungi Ngidi as a precaution, made four changes from the second Test.

Ryan Rickelton, Khaya Zondo, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen are in, with Aiden Markram and Simon Harmer the others to make way.