New Zealand v India T20Is - Men

Yadav powers India to convincing win over Kiwis

Suryakumar Yadav blasted an incredible 111 not out from just 51 balls as India defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I

Reuters

20 November 2022, 09:20 PM AEST

