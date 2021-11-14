Weber WBBL|07

Thunder thump hometown rivals, send Sixers sinking

Sydney Thunder have diminished rivals Sydney Sixers’ WBBL|07 finals chances with an economical display, recording a six-wicket win with three overs to spare

Anna Pavlou

14 November 2021, 05:21 PM AEST

@Annalyst_Sports

