ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Boilover in World Cup opener as Namibia upset SL

After slumping to 6-93 batting first in Geelong, Namibia clawed their way back in a stunning result to kick off the T20 World Cup

AAP

16 October 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

