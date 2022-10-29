ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Phillips ton makes Sri Lanka pay as Kiwis stay unbeaten

Sri Lanka have been left to rue crucial dropped catches, as Glenn Phillips' century helped New Zealand recover from 3-15 before rolling their opponents at the SCG

AAP

29 October 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

