Phillips ton makes Sri Lanka pay as Kiwis stay unbeaten

A brilliant Glenn Phillips century has helped New Zealand put one foot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a 65-run win over Sri Lanka at the SCG.

After being dropped on 12 with New Zealand struggling at 3-28, Phillips made Sri Lanka pay for a woeful night in the field as his 104 from 64 balls resurrected the Black Caps' innings to 7-167.

Paceman Trent Boult (4-13) struck three times early as Sri Lanka slumped to 4-8 in reply, before they were eventually all out for 102 in the 20th over.

The result means New Zealand can almost certainly qualify for the finals with a win over England or Ireland in their last two games, with net-run-rate firmly in their favour.

Sri Lanka were 4-8 in the fourth over // Getty

Australia, England, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will then fight over the last qualifying spot out of the group, needing to win their last two games to have any chance.

England remain the best placed with a superior net-run-rate out of those five teams, but their clash with New Zealand in Brisbane on Tuesday night is looking tougher by the day.

But if England lose to the Black Caps, Australia will go through if they win their remaining two matches against Ireland on Monday at the Gabba and Afghanistan on Friday in Adelaide.

Australia can also progress to the semi-finals if England win that match, provided they beat Ireland and Afghanistan by enough to lift their NRR of -1.555 above England's 0.239.

The Black Caps' pace attack is shaping as among the best in the competition, with Boult and Tim Southee (1-12) regularly troubling rivals up top.

Boult and Southee ripped through the Sri Lankan top-order // Getty

And while their top-order fell apart early on Saturday night, Phillips' knock showed the New Zealanders also have plenty of depth with the bat.

After the SCG had looked like a batters' paradise in its opening three games, he was the only man who really looked in on the newly-prepared wicket.

The right-hander initially helped steady the ship in an 84-run fourth-wicket stand with Daryl Mitchell (22), before powering home in the late overs.

Phillips celebrates his maiden T20 international century // AFP

Three of his four sixes came down the ground as his last 63 runs came off 28 balls.

Sri Lanka only had themselves to blame for the result.

Pathum Nissanka's chance to remove Phillips at long off on 12 was a sitter, while Dasun Shanaka also put down a tough chance in the same position with Phillips on 45.