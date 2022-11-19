Windies' top order miss out in tour match

West Indies' batters missed a chance to find their groove on Australian pitches before their tour game against a NSW/ACT XI was declared a draw.

The visitors were 4-114 in their second innings on Saturday at Manuka Oval when play was called off, the hosts having declared earlier in the day on a mammoth 4-426.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of Windies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, made just four after not batting in West Indies' first innings effort of 9-424 declared.

Jermaine Blackwood, who retired on 42 in the first innings, made just one.

West Indies were 4-77 before Roston Chase (31no) and Joshua Da Silva (12no) ensured no further damage was done.

Earlier Blake MacDonald finished unbeaten on 177 after No.3 Oliver Davies had smashed 115 off just 106 balls on Friday in a wake-up call for the West Indies attack.

The tourists will play a four-day twilight fixture against a strong Prime Minister's XI from Wednesday before their NRMA Test series against Australia in Perth and Adelaide.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Nov 17-19: ACT/NSW XI v Windies, Canberra

Nov 23-26: PM's XI v Windies, Canberra (day-night)

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 10:20am

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

