ACT/NSW XI v West Indies - Men

Windies' top order miss out in tour match

Just one of the tourists' top four passed 20 as a combined NSW/ACT XI gave a strong account of themselves in Canberra

AAP

19 November 2022, 05:18 PM AEST

