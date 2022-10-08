Kiwis rue costly Babar drop as Pakistan win T20 clash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam struck an unbeaten 79 from 53 balls and shared a 61-run partnership with Shadab Khan in a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the Twenty20 tri-series.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson made the unusual decision to bat first after winning the toss and the Black Caps managed only 8-147 in their 20 overs, stalled by tight bowling from Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim.

The New Zealanders then had to bowl as spring temperatures dropped to single figures and the outfield at Hagley Oval became damp and dewy.

They could do little to arrest Babar and Shadab as the ball became wet and slippery.

New Zealand might have had some hope when top-ranked T20 batter Mohammad Rizwan fell lbw to Tim Southee for 4 in the fifth over, leaving Pakistan on 1-36.

The Black Caps paid a heavy price for a straightforward dropped catch by Glenn Phillips at point off Tim Southee's bowling when Azam was on 27.

And the partnership between Babar and Shadab, which came as the cold settled in, shut New Zealand out of the game.

Shadab batted higher in the order than usual and struck two fours and two sixes in a 22-ball innings of 34.

Babar reached his half-century from 33 balls and was able to control Pakistan's run chase, leading his team to victory with 10 balls remaining.

"Me and Shadab decided that I was going all the way and he would take the chances," Babar said.

"When we settled down and assessed the wicket I decided I was going to play to the end and managed to do that.

"Definitely, we have a plan to send Shadab up to charge the bowlers, to utilise his skills."

Pakistan won the opening match of the tri-series by 21 runs over Bangladesh. New Zealand will play Bangladesh on Sunday.

The series is the last build-up for the teams ahead of the T20 World Cup which begins on October 16.