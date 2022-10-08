New Zealand T20I Tri-Series - Men

Kiwis rue costly Babar drop as Pakistan win T20 clash

An unbeaten 79 from skipper Babar Azam has helped Pakistan to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the Twenty20 tri-series

cricket.com.au

8 October 2022, 09:46 PM AEST

