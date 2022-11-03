ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Shadab whirlwind keeps Pakistan's Cup hopes alive

Shadab Khan's 20-ball half century and 2-16 have inspired Pakistan to keep their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a rain-affected 33-run win over South Africa

3 November 2022, 11:00 PM AEST

