Pakistan v England Tests - Men

England win thrilling first Test in final session

Jack Leach took the last wicket of Naseem Shah to secure a famous victory in Rawalpindi and hand England a 1-0 lead in the series

Reuters and cricket.com.au

5 December 2022, 08:46 PM AEST

