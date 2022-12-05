England win thrilling first Test in final session

England have beaten Pakistan by 74 runs in the opening Test in Rawalpindi in fading light to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

England's aggressive batting line-up amassed 657 in their first innings and declared their second on 7-264, setting Pakistan an improbable victory target of 343 on a docile track.

At one point when only five down and with less than 90 tuns needed for victory Pakistan appeared on track for a remarkable chase with Azhar Ali and Agha Salman at the crease.

However, Ollie Robinson struck a double blow when he dismissed both in the space of two overs, dashing any hopes of a Pakistan victory.

Ali, who retired hurt on day four after a blow to the hand, fought valiantly for his 40, however his wicket exposed the Pakistan tail for longer than they could reasonably survive.

Ollie Pope took a spectacular catch off James Anderson down the leg-side to secure the eighth wicket, while Haris Rauf could only survive one ball when Anderson trapped him lbw.

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali kept hopes of a draw alive for a further nine overs, but it was Jack Leach who delivered the final blow when he struck the former on the pads, with Pakistan's review unsuccessful.

The home side fought gamely and put on 268 before being all out in the absorbing final session, with Saud Shakeel top-scoring for the hosts with 76.

Anderson (4-36) and Robinson (4-50) were England's most successful bowlers.

The second Test in Multan begins on Friday.