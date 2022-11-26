Windies fight out tense draw against PMs XI

Da Silva digs in as PMs XI push Windies all the way

Incapacitated Raymon Reifer and gritty Joshua Da Silva have combined to help the West Indies fight out a draw in the pink-ball tour match against the Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval.

Chasing 309 for victory after the PM XI's sporting declaration at 4-221 late on day three, the tourists shut up shop at the fall of the eighth wicket with eight overs to go, finishing on 8-277.

Da Silva (52no) started aggressively before putting up the shutters in the last hour, while Reifer remained unbeaten off 26 scoreless balls.

Not expected to bat due to a groin injury, Reifer did not even look to score, declining even the easiest singles hit to the outfield.

Da Silva also received medical attention in the final session // Getty

All results were possible when the West Indies entered the dinner break at 5-221, requiring a further 88 runs for victory off a minimum of 31 overs.

The last session started horribly for them when Roston Chase (13) succumbed after just three balls, beaten in flight by Ashton Agar (2-41), miscuing and lofting a catch to Joel Paris at mid-off.

The pendulum swung the tourists' way when Da Silva and Alzarri Joseph (31) combined for an enterprising 48-run seventh-wicket union.

Chanderpaul maintains Test push, backs up ton with fifty

Joseph, who swung lustily and impressively, was grassed on 24 by Aaron Hardie in the slips before guiding Mark Steketee (3-56) to Michael Neser at gully four overs later.

When Steketee had Kemar Roach (0) gloving a short ball to Peter Handscomb at slip, the West Indies fell to 8-273 and duly parked the bus.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of 164-Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, was named player of the match for his fine double innings (119, 56), which should surely earn him a Test debut against Australia at Optus Stadium, starting on November 30.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Nov 17-19: ACT/NSW XI drew with Windies, Canberra

Nov 23-26: PM's XI v Windies, Canberra (day-night)

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 10:20am

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

