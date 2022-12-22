KFC BBL|12

Sixers register first win in high-scoring shortened contest

The Sydney Sixers have made the best of a rain-affected Big Bash clash with the Hobart Hurricanes, recording their first win of the season at the SCG

AAP

22 December 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

