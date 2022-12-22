Sixers register first win in high-scoring shortened contest

Sixers celebrate Silk's 100th with first win of the season

The Sydney Sixers are off the bottom of the KFC BBL|12 ladder after defeating the Hobart Hurricanes by six runs at the SCG in their first win of the summer.

The Sixers posted a respectable 6-137 after winning the toss and choosing to bat in a clash delayed by an hour and condensed to 14 overs each due to rain.

The Sixers lost 3-2 in a batting collapse that threatened to seal a third-straight loss, but the bloodshed was bookended by solid knocks from openers Kurtis Patterson (38) and Josh Philippe (43), and then Hayden Kerr (32).

Déjà vu as Shadab gets horizontal again

Hurricanes' tweakers Shadab Khan (2-32) and overnight sensation Paddy Dooley (2-19) were chief destroyers as captain Moises Henriques, veteran Dan Christian and 100-gamer Jordan Silk all went without scoring.

Henriques' golden duck was his second from as many outings.

Asif gives Sixers a scare with whirlwind 13-ball 41

But the bowlers in magenta stood tall to scupper the Hurricanes, who briefly looked a chance to steal victory when Asif Ali (41 off 13 balls) belted five boundaries from as many deliveries across the final two overs.

Veteran spinner Steve O'Keefe was miserly with 1-7, sending down eight dot balls and claiming the big wicket of reigning player of the tournament Ben McDermott (17).

Tipped as a future Australian representative, Todd Murphy (1-18) was determined to make the most of his first chance for the Sixers this summer.

Just as Shadab and Matthew Wade looked ready to take charge, he enticed Wade (15) into mistiming a slog sweep which picked Silk out at deep midwicket for an easy catch.

'Incredible' Jordan Silk's best moments in the field

Naveen-ul-Haq could have had Shadab when on two but the third umpire ruled the Sixers' Afghan recruit had placed a foot on the boundary rope as he attempted to keep the ball alive and salvage a catch.

Paceman Kerr (2-36) had him an over after Wade went and the visitors were back to square one again after losing both established batters.

In the second last over, Asif Ali pulled the trigger with 26 runs off five balls to give Kerr nightmares and make the Sixers nervous.

But the furious knock came to an end when Silk caught the Pakistani import in the deep, leaving the Hurricanes just short at 7-131.