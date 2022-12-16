KFC BBL|12

Strikers obliterate Thunder for record-low total

Sydney Thunder have been bowled out for the lowest total in T20 cricket history as the Adelaide Strikers had a field day at Sydney Showground Stadium

AAP & cricket.com.au

16 December 2022, 10:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo