Gilkes, Hales prove too classy in 10-wicket win

Thunder boost net-run-rate in massive win

The Sydney Thunder have climbed off the bottom of the KFC BBL table with a 10-wicket win over the Brisbane Heat. The opening 124-run stand between Alex Hales (59no) and Matthew Gilkes (56no) was unbroken as the pair powered the Thunder to their second win of the season.

In what was their side's first game back at Sydney Showground since they were all-out for 15, the Thunder duo bore no mental scars as they sealed the win with 50 balls to spare. The pair took great delight in punishing Test hopefuls Michael Neser (0-31) and Mitchell Swepson (0-40) who struggled to defend the Heat's side's modest first innings total of 6-121 in the three overs they were each given to bowl. Brisbane had a hard night after winning the toss and opting to bat, with Max Bryant, Sam Billings and Matt Renshaw all walking for single figures. Opener Colin Munro steadied the ship with a methodical 43, building a balanced partnership with Jimmy Peirson (27).

Thunder openers trounce Heat in domiannt win

There was some concern when Peirson was hit on the helmet by a 132kmh pacer from Nathan McAndrew in the 11th over. While Peirson was able to play on, his dismissal was the start of the Heat's implosion, with Munro going and Neser walking for a golden duck. Xavier Bartlett added a rapid 28 off 17 balls to leave the Thunder with a modest and achievable total. They rose to the challenge with Gilkes and Hales making a point of going after Swepson and Neser from the get-go. It was in the 11th over when Gilkes really began to motor, smashing Swepson for 25 off the over. That left the Thunder needing 10 runs to seal victory which England international Hales easily did within just four balls off Mark Steketee.