KFC BBL|12

Gilkes, Hales prove too classy in 10-wicket win

Alex Hales and Matthew Gilkes have powered the Sydney Thunder to a cruisy 10-wicket victory over the Brisbane Heat at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium to get their season back on track

AAP

27 December 2022, 11:00 PM AEST

