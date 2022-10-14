Weber WBBL|08

'Canes flex bowling depth to defeat Thunder

Hobart Hurricanes have defended 6-125 in tricky batting conditions in Sydney to start their Weber WBBL|08 campaign on a winning note

Laura Jolly

14 October 2022, 06:24 PM AEST

