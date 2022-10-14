'Canes flex bowling depth to defeat Thunder

New-look Hurricanes show bowling depth to defeat Thunder

A new-look Hobart Hurricanes have kicked off their Weber WBBL|08 season in style, sealing a 19-run win over Sydney Thunder in a low-scoring affair in Blacktown.

The Thunder would have fancied their chances after a strong bowling display restricted the Hurricanes to 5-125 from 20 overs, but the strong Hobart attack, led by Molly Strano (3-18) and Heather Graham (3-15) kept their rivals to 9-106.

QUICK SINGLE Sixers take out thriller as WBBL|08 begins with a bang

The Hurricanes revamped their batting unit this season as they seek to make the finals for the first time since WBBL|02, but a slow and tacky pitch at Blacktown made it hard going for their star-studded line-up.

Sent in by the hosts, new Hurricanes opener and captain Elyse Villani managed just three runs off the 11 balls she faced before being stumped off the bowling of left-arm spinner Sam Bates.

Prized South Africa recruit Lizelle Lee cleared the boundary twice in a 27-ball 25, while fellow recruit Rachel Trenaman was also aggressive in a run-a-ball 31.

Mignon du Preez was busy in her 27-ball 33, while player-of-the-match Graham chimed in with a late unbeaten 17.

Two, three, four... Villani clings on to crucial juggling catch

Spin proved the key for the Thunder, with Bates (2-16) and Chloe Tryon (2-14) particularly effective.

Sydney Thunder, playing without star overseas recruit Amy Jones who was forced to miss the opening game as her workloads are managed by the England and Wales Cricket Board, produced a new-look opening pair of their own as Phoebe Litchfield joined Tammy Beaumont at the top.

Strano secured the key wicket of Beaumont (4) when Villani held onto a juggling catch, while Litchfield was trapped lbw for a run-a-ball 25.

Anika Learoyd (15 off 25) struggled to get going, and captain Rachael Haynes' much-anticipated return to the WBBL ended on four when she was bowled by Carey, who became just the third player to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in the WBBL.

As the required run rate hit 12 an over, the Thunder's hopes rested on the big-hitting abilities of Tryon (9) and Sammy-Jo Johnson (1) but both holed out cheaply, while a fighting 26 from Tahlia Wilson was not enough to see the hosts home.

The Thunder will look to bounce back against reigning champions Perth Scorchers on Sunday, while the Hurricanes remain in Sydney, where they will also play the Scorchers, on Monday.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash