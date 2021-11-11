Rain frustrates WBBL ladder leaders in Adelaide

Strong Scorchers batting no use as rain splits the points

Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades were deprived of a chance to strengthen their Weber WBBL finals’ push in Adelaide on Thursday, with the Scorcher's match against Sydney Thunder abandoned after 22.3 overs, and the Melbourne derby was unable to commence soon after.

Beth Mooney’s fourth half-century and Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu’s maiden WBBL fifty were no use as rain washed out their game against the bottom-placed Sydney Thunder in Adelaide.

Kapp strikes with 100th WBBL wicket

The Scorchers were comprehensive with bat in hand, with the Mooney and Athapaththu’s 133-run partnership guiding their side to 2-182.

But just 2.3 overs of the second innings were possible before the rain forced the players from the field, with the sides taking one point apiece, moving the Scorchers clear in second spot on 14 points.

Scorcher Mooney spoke of her discontentment, with the match yielding no result.

“It’s hugely disappointing. The umpires hung on for as long as they could, but it wasn’t meant to be,” Mooney said.

Mooney marvels with unbeaten 83

“Splitting the points is disappointing, but a five-over game was a worry. So, we’ll take the point.”

Sammy-Jo Johnson made an early statement, bowling in-form Scorchers captain Sophie Devine for 16 (off 15) in the third over.

Chloe Piparo knocked a quick 10 runs, including two boundaries off 10 balls, before being caught off Hannah Darlington’s ball in the seventh over.

But it didn’t take long for Mooney to settle at the crease; after being dropped on 20 she backed up Wednesday’s unbeaten 57 against the Stars, notching her fourth WBBL|07 half century off just 34 balls.

She went on to make an impressive 83 not out, facing just 53 balls, including 13 boundaries.

Athapaththu, playing her final innings before she joins her Sri Lanka teammates at the ODI World Cup Qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, joined Mooney and left one last WBBL mark, blasting 70 off 42.

“When she plays straight, hits the ball hard, she’s one of the best going around,” Mooney said.

“It was nice to see her score some runs. But she’s off back to join Sri Lanka for the (World Cup) Qualifiers.”

Athapaththu accelerates to impressive half century

Mooney said they will not replace Athapaththu, as they prepare to back their middle order batting line up for their remaining WBBL07 matches.

“We’re happy with the list we’ve got now. It will be nice for all of our batters to step up,” she said.

Despite their early energy with ball in hand, the Thunder were unable to break their partnership, leaving just Johnson and Darlington with one dismissal each.

Under grey skies Marizanne Kapp removed Thunder captain Darlington – promoted to opener for the first time – for four with just the third ball of her side’s innings.

Mooney had high praise for the South African bowler, who took her 100th WBBL wicket in today’s abandoned match.

“No one needs to introduce Marizanne Kapp in the cricket world.

“It’s nice to see her enjoying her cricket and time at the Scorchers,” Mooney said.

“You want people like her - match winners – in your team.”

Rain forced the match to halt after just 2.3 overs, and with the sides unable to return to the field, the Scorchers were left just nine balls short of a result.

The Scorchers take an extended break before they face off against Adelaide next Wednesday.

Mooney is welcoming the pause, insisting it will help her side rejuvenate before their final three matches.

“It will be a reset. It’s a good opportunity for us to have time away from cricket.”

The Renegades also take a week break, returning to take on Sydney Thunder next Wednesday, while the Stars do not play again until November 20, against the Scorchers.