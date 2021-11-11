Weber WBBL|07

Rain frustrates WBBL ladder leaders in Adelaide

Top-seated Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades were denied the chance to cement their top four WBBL|07 spots, after rain washed out Perth’s match and cancelled the Melbourne Derby

Anna Pavlou

11 November 2021, 06:49 PM AEST

@Annalyst_Sports

