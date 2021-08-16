West Indies v Pakistan Tests - Men's

West Indies win thrilling Test match by one wicket

Kemar Roach and No.11 Jayden Seales put on a unbeaten 17-run partnership as the Windies celebrate victory by one wicket for just the third time

AP

16 August 2021, 07:29 AM AEST

