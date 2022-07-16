Zimbabwe, Dutch heading to Australia for T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have advanced to the T20 World Cup in October after they won their semi-finals at the qualifying tournament.

The two qualifiers ruined the hopes of Papua New Guinea and the United States at the tournament in Zimbabwe on Friday.

Zimbabwe survived a huge scare to beat PNG, who were trying to qualify for their second straight T20 World Cup, by 27 runs.

Zimbabwe had compiled what looked like an imposing total of 5-199 at the Queens Sports Club but laboured to contain PNG, especially player-of-the-match Tony Ura, who hit 65 from 35 balls, cracking four boundaries and five sixes.

But Ura's dismissal, at the hands of spinner Sean Williams, marked the turning point.

PNG were eventually left needing 31 off the last over, bowled by seamer Richard Ngarava, and could muster only three as they finished on 8-172.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine said the result was "huge for the country" after a troubled few years off the pitch.

"I'm almost lost for words," Ervine said. "It was a massive fight from the boys, it wasn't an easy semi-final even though we had set 200. I've got to give credit to everybody for being up for the fight.

"I'm ecstatic for the country, I think this is huge for Zimbabwe cricket and the next step is going to be on Sunday, winning the Qualifier. Then we look forward to the World Cup in October."

Zimbabwe will play in a sixth T20 World Cup after missing last year because of a suspension.

"It's exciting to have qualified for the World Cup, but obviously we can't celebrate as yet as we have got a final to play on Sunday," Williams said. "But I'm sure on Sunday evening the celebrations will begin."

Sunday's final, against the Netherlands, will determine seedings for the first round of the tournament, with the winner going into Group B and the runner-up into Group A.

Group A already features Sri Lanka, Namibia and the UAE, while Group B has West Indies, Scotland and Ireland.

First round teams will play their matches in Geelong and Hobart, with only the top two from each group progressing to the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

While Zimbabwe were securing their ticket Down Under, at the same time across town at Bulawayo Athletic Club, the United States fell short against the Netherlands in their bid to make a first World Cup.

Defeat to Zimbabwe on Thursday in their final group match meant the US had to face the tough Dutch in the semi-finals.

That semi-final proved one-sided as the US were bowled out for 138 in the last over and the Dutch went on win by seven wickets with an over to spare.

Fast bowler Bas de Leede was the Dutch star, taking two wickets and ending 91 not out from 67 balls. Paul Meekeren also took two wickets.

Despite the comparative comfort of the victory, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards said: "The first word that comes to mind is relief, I think we've got a great squad but these sorts of tournaments are always tricky to get through, especially when only two teams are going.

"But I couldn't be happier for the group, we've had an awesome tournament so far and I'm looking forward to the final in a couple of days.

"Zimbabwe are obviously a very strong side, we've watched them throughout the tournament and they are playing some good cricket but so are we. I think it will be a good game and hopefully we can get one up on them."

The Netherlands, who will play in a fourth successive T20 World Cup, now meet Zimbabwe in the final on Sunday.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

First round

Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, a qualifier

Group B: West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, a qualifier

* Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have qualified but are yet to be seeded

Super 12 stage

Group 1: Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, A1, B2

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, B1, A2

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT

Oct 25: v 1A, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for a full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture

Semi-finals

Nov 9: SCG, 7pm AEDT

Nov 10: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Final

Nov 13: MCG, 7pm AEDT