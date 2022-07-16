ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022

Zimbabwe, Dutch heading to Australia for T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have booked tickets for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October after winning their qualifying tournament semi-finals in Bulawayo

cricket.com.au

16 July 2022, 07:20 AM AEST

