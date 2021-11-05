Lanning form in focus as Stars target improvement

Melbourne Stars captain Meg Lanning will persist with a move to open the batting as she continues to seek form in the Weber WBBL, and backed the side's young bowling unit to continue to improve.

The Stars skipper made the change to open last week against the Brisbane Heat, a move she described as "best for the team", notching an unbeaten 27 in a low-scoring run-chase in what was her highest score so far this season.

The switch up moved young allrounder Annabel Sutherland to No.3 which the captain said suited the youngster.

"It was a combination thing with Elyse (Villani), to settle things down," Lanning said today.

"Annabel Sutherland came in with good intent. It was the best thing for the team in the set up.

"It suited my game and Annabel's game better.

"It's not a massive shift, we come in at similar times anyway, everybody is comfortable with that."

Pressure remains on the slow-starting Lanning, who has passed fifty just once in 14 innings across all formats this season, when she made 53 against India in the first ODI on September 21.

Having made 96 runs at 19.20 and a strike-rate of just 80.67 across her seven WBBL|07 outings this season, the 29-year-old is hoping the move to opener will spark her season to life.

"Hopefully myself opening will have a big impact on the back of the tournament," Lanning said.

While Lanning continues to find her groove, the Stars' young bowling group has been hitting their straps, led by Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth and Sutherland.

"The planning and chats we are having behind the scenes are exciting, everyone is buying into that," Lanning said.

"It's something we've spoken about as the tournament has gone on, the type of cricket we want to play and what suits our bowling attack.

We have found that mix (and) that's the best thing about WBBL, it provides a platform for young players to come in and express themselves."

Lanning singled out right-arm medium-fast bowler Garth, who took 2-19 against the Heat last weekend, for praise.

"She's been a great asset to us with the new ball," the captain said of her Irish game-changer.

"It's shown us that early wickets can have big impacts on teams winning cricket.

"To be able to swing the ball up front is crucial and allows her to be attacking.

"She can come back and bowl at any point in the innings with her change of pace and ability to hold batters down."

The Stars have been on the improve and won two of their past four matches, but Lanning admits the hard work has just begun as they meet the Adelaide Strikers and then ladder-leading hometown rivals, the Melbourne Renegades this weekend.

"Strikers Laura Wolvaardt and Tahlia McGrath, those players are very dangerous," Lanning said. "We need to make sure that we execute on the day.

"And derbies are always something we look forward to. We know some of their players very well and that adds an extra element to it.

"It would be nice to get one up on them leading into the back-end of the season. They're going to be hard to beat, with multiple contributors along the way.

"We feel like we have the firepower to match both of these teams on the weekend, we just have to settle into the games nicely."