'Back to dominate': Lanning makes ambition clear

Meg Lanning is back and typically, she's not here to muck around.

One of the all-time greats of women's cricket will return to captain the Australian team for the home one-dayers against Pakistan.

Lanning spoke of needing to open up to others as she spent time overseas during the break, amid speculation her career might be over.

There was also talk that if Lanning made it back, it might not be as captain.

QUICK SINGLE Lanning returns to lead Aussies against Pakistan

But vice-captain Alyssa Healy, who filled in while Lanning took time off, will miss the Pakistan series because of the calf injury she suffered during this month's away 4-1 Twenty20 series win over India.

Lanning took an extended break in August following Australia's ODI World Cup triumph and a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham.

She announced she would miss the WBBL season and instead embark on an international holiday to explore alternative career options.

Selector Shawn Flegler is rapt about Lanning's return – and what she told him when the skipper broke the good news.

"Meg's all-in, she's back – her words are she's not coming back just to make up the numbers, she's back to dominate," he said. "What a great inclusion. It's outstanding to have her back."

Lanning offered an insight into the reasons behind her break via an Instagram post that announced the return. She said the last few months had taught her about the need to ask others for help.

"Sometimes you just have to hit pause, step back and take a breather. That's certainly what I needed," she wrote. "I've always played my cards pretty close to my chest.

"This experience has given me a greater appreciation of how opening up and talking to the people that care about you really can make the tough times feel easier.

"It's OK to ask for help and admit that you don't have everything under control."

With Healy sidelined, allrounder Tahlia McGrath will act as Lanning's deputy throughout the series, the first three matches of which take place from January 16-21 in Brisbane and Sydney.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

McGrath captained Australia for the first time for the last game of the India series after Healy's injury.

Flegler also confirmed that with Healy out, Beth Mooney will be wicketkeeper.

Healy was having a scan in Melbourne on her calf, most likely on Friday, and Flegler hopes she will be back for the T20s against Pakistan that follow the one-dayers.

A squad for the following three T20Is against Pakistan and the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa is yet to be announced.

QUICK SINGLE Hat trick hero Graham makes her World Cup bid

Flegler remains confident Jess Jonassen, who had a hamstring injury in the India series, will prove her fitness for the Pakistan matches.

Also on Friday, a 12-player squad was announced for the Governor-General's XI to take on Pakistan.

The development team will play a 50-over match on January 13 at Brisbane's Allan Border Field.

Able Seaman Charlee Masters, a medium-pace bowler, will represent the Australian Defence Force in the match.

Governor-General's XI squad: Able Seaman Charlee Masters (Australian Defence Force), Lauren Cheatle, Tess Flintoff, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Courtney Sippel, Rachel Trenaman, Georgia Voll, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson