Mel Jones's club-by-club guide to WBBL|07

Mel Jones predicts her WBBL|07 top four

Adelaide Strikers

Mel Jones's preview: Strikers well poised for finals return

Last season: Sixth

Mel Jones's player(s) to watch: Tahlia McGrath & Amanda-Jade Wellington

In: Jemma Barsby (Scorchers), Nell Bryson-Smith, Meagan Dixon, Dane van Niekerk (Sixers)

Out: Suzie Bates (NZ), Ellen Falconer (Renegades), Alex Price, Stafanie Taylor (WI)

Possible best XI: Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk (SA), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Mel Jones says: "Powerplays (are a) tick tick. It's all about the middle overs for me. If they can do the bulk of the work in there off the back of the Powerplay ... they'll definitely be knocking on that finals door."

Brisbane Heat

Mel Jones's preview: Heat look to silence doubters again

Last season: Semi-finalists

Mel Jones's player to watch: Georgia Redmayne

In: Anneke Bosch, Ellie Johnston, Poonam Yadav, Zoe Cooke

Out: Delissa Kimmince (retired), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lilly Mills (Scorchers)

Possible best XI: Georgia Redmayne, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Anneke Bosch (SA), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav (IND)

Mel Jones says: "No Delissa Kimmince (and) another big loss with both bat and ball is Amelia Kerr. (They are) big shoes to fill and that will be the challenge for the Brisbane Heat this year. But what they tend to do is find a way. Poonam Yadav is a massive signing, and I think Jess Jonassen (will be key), not with bat or ball, but with her captaincy."

Hobart Hurricanes

Mel Jones's preview: Canes eye finals after big squad changes

Last season: Eighth

Mel Jones's player to watch: Nicola Carey

In: Molly Strano (Renegades), Mignon du Preez (Stars), Rachel Trenaman (Thunder), Angelina Genford, Richa Ghosh, Ruth Johnston

Out: Corinne Hall (Thunder), Emma Flint (maternity leave), Chloe Tryon (SA), Brooke Hepburn (retired), Hayley Matthews (WI), Erica Kershaw

Possible best XI: Rachel Priest (wk) (NZ), Naomi Stalenberg, Mignon du Preez (SA), Nicola Carey, Richa Ghosh (IND), Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson, Belinda Vakarewa, Chloe Rafferty, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith

Mel Jones says: "On paper they look very, very good. I think they're dreaming big, I really think they're hoping to take out the title this year. If they can win back-to-back games and find that winning formula going through, things will be looking good."

Melbourne Renegades

Mel Jones's preview: Gades look to respond after 'rocky' off-season

Last season: Seventh

Mel Jones's player to watch: Courtney Webb

In: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Holly Ferling (Stars), Ellen Falconer (Strikers), Poppy Gardner, Rhiann O'Donnell

Out: Molly Strano (Hurricanes), Maitlan Brown (Sixers), Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Neale

Possible best XI: Sophie Molineux (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND), Eve Jones (ENG), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND), Jess Duffin, Josie Dooley (wk), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Georgia Wareham, Holly Ferling, Ella Hayward

Mel Jones says: "If you're a fan of the red and black, you might just be a little bit nervous because the off-season has been a little rocky. The key to success for me will be the new captain, Sophie Molineux. If she can get these players to gel and be happy as a unit, then they could go alright."

Melbourne Stars

Mel Jones's preview: Stars to hit back after final hearbreak

Last season: Runners-up

Mel Jones's player to watch: Annabel Sutherland

In: Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Anna Lanning, Maddy Darke (Sixers), Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith

Out: Alana King (Scorchers), Mignon du Preez (Hurricanes), Holly Ferling (Renegades), Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Bhavi Devchand

Possible best XI: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier (ENG), Erin Osborne, Kim Garth (IRE), Maddy Darke, Linsey Smith (ENG), Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day

Mel Jones says: "When you look at the XI for the Melbourne Stars, you look at the batting line-up ... and you think 'tick, tick, tick'. I look down the bottom end at a very young bowling unit. Led by Erin Osbourne, who has years of experience, if that young unit can step up, that can really shift things for the Melbourne Stars.

Perth Scorchers

Mel Jones's preview: Power-packed Perth loom large in WBBL|07

Last season: Semi-finalists

Mel Jones's player to watch: Taneale Peschel

In: Marizanne Kapp (Sixers), Chamari Athapaththu, Alana King (Stars), Lisa Griffith (Sixers), Lilly Mills (Heat), Ashley Day, Amy Edgar

Out: Jemma Barsby (Strikers), Amy Jones, Sarah Glenn, Emma King (retired), Nicole Bolton (Sixers), Megan Banting, Georgia Wyllie

Possible Best XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c)(NZ), Chamari Athapathu (SL), Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp (SA), Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Alana King, Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary

Mel Jones says: "If they can get off to a great start with (Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney), the Scorchers need to find players to keep that momentum going. Or if by chance – a miracle – those two don't fire, people have to step up in the Powerplay. That'll be the focus."

Sydney Sixers

Mel Jones's preview: Imports shake up Sixers squad

Last season: Fifth

Mel Jones's player to watch: Ashleigh Gardner

In: Maitlan Brown (Renegades), Nicole Bolton (Scorchers), Jade Allen, Matilda Lugg, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma

Out: Marizanne Kapp (Scorchers), Dane van Niekerk, Sarah Aley (retired), Maddy Darke (Sixers), Lisa Griffith (Scorchers), Jodie Hicks

Possible best XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma (IND), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav (IND), Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Mel Jones says: "It's a headache every team would love to have; big names, big personalities, big-time players and it's all the way through the list, not just the XI. They're going to have to find a way of fitting all these names in and gelling. If they can do that, there may be title No.3 on the way."

Sydney Thunder

Mel Jones's preview: Defending champs have plenty to prove

Last season: Champions

Mel Jones's player(s) to watch: Smriti Mandhana & Sammy-Jo Johnson

In: Corinne Hall (Hurricanes), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Issy Wong, Jessica Davidson

Out: Rachael Trenaman (Hurricanes), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Shabnim Ismail, Saskia Horley

Possible best XI: Smriti Mandhana (IND), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Corinne Hall, Anikya Learoyd, Deepti Sharma (IND), Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Issy Wong (ENG), Sam Bates

Mel Jones says: "They've got challenges; lockdowns in NSW and losing Heather Knight who was brilliant for them, (and also losing) Tammy Beaumont and Rachel Trenaman who were brilliant for them at the top of the order. They've got to come in with a clean sheet and make sure everything is humming right from ball one."

